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Home / Latest News / Two Jal Shakti Deptt XENs, 22 AEEs Transferred; 52 AEEs Assigned Addl Charges

Two Jal Shakti Deptt XENs, 22 AEEs Transferred; 52 AEEs Assigned Addl Charges

JAMMU, Sept 26: The Jal Shakti Department of the Jammu and Kashmir Government has ordered the transfers and postings of two Executive Engineers (XENs) and 22 Assistant Executive Engineers (AEEs) of the civil wing besides assigning additional responsibilities to 52...

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Daily Excelsior
06:15 PM Sep 26, 2026 IST
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JAMMU, Sept 26: The Jal Shakti Department of the Jammu and Kashmir Government has ordered the transfers and postings of two Executive Engineers (XENs) and 22 Assistant Executive Engineers (AEEs) of the civil wing besides assigning additional responsibilities to 52 AEEs in the interest of the administration.

See Order Copy Click Here......

See Order Copy Click Here......

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