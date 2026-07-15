Home About
Download Apps Epaper
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
Home / Videos / J&K Introduces Comprehensive Rehabilitation Policy for Drug Abuse Survivors

J&K Introduces Comprehensive Rehabilitation Policy for Drug Abuse Survivors

The Jammu and Kashmir Government has launched a Rehabilitation and Socio-Economic Reintegration Scheme to help drug abuse survivors rebuild their lives. The initiative focuses on treatment, skill development, employment opportunities, education, financial assistance, and community support, aiming to facilitate...

article_Author
Daily Excelsior
04:52 PM Jul 15, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp

The Jammu and Kashmir Government has launched a Rehabilitation and Socio-Economic Reintegration Scheme to help drug abuse survivors rebuild their lives. The initiative focuses on treatment, skill development, employment opportunities, education, financial assistance, and community support, aiming to facilitate their successful reintegration into society and reduce the risk of relapse.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

E-Paper

epaper Read Now