J&K Introduces Comprehensive Rehabilitation Policy for Drug Abuse Survivors
The Jammu and Kashmir Government has launched a Rehabilitation and Socio-Economic Reintegration Scheme to help drug abuse survivors rebuild their lives. The initiative focuses on treatment, skill development, employment opportunities, education, financial assistance, and community support, aiming to facilitate...
The Jammu and Kashmir Government has launched a Rehabilitation and Socio-Economic Reintegration Scheme to help drug abuse survivors rebuild their lives. The initiative focuses on treatment, skill development, employment opportunities, education, financial assistance, and community support, aiming to facilitate their successful reintegration into society and reduce the risk of relapse.
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