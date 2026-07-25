J&K initiates process for construction of Stage-III of Baglihar Hydroelectric Project

Decision aligns with Centre’s post-IWT hydropower push

DPR to determine technical feasibility, financial viability

Mohinder Verma

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JAMMU, July 24: In a significant move aimed at expanding Jammu and Kashmir's hydropower capacity, the Government has initiated the exercise for construction of Stage-III of the Baglihar Hydroelectric Project by commencing preparation of the Detailed Project Report (DPR), which will determine the project's technical and financial viability before it is taken up for execution.

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The initiative assumes significance in the backdrop of the Government of India's renewed thrust on optimum utilization of waters of the rivers after keeping the Indus Waters Treaty (IWT) with Pakistan in abeyance following the Pahalgam terror attack.

With the Chenab being one of the rivers covered under the Treaty, the proposed project is expected to contribute towards harnessing additional hydroelectric potential from the basin, subject to its techno-economic viability.

Official sources told EXCELSIOR that Jammu and Kashmir Power Development Corporation has floated a Notice Inviting Tender (NIT) for engaging a reputed consultancy firm to prepare a comprehensive DPR for the proposed project.

While a Preliminary Feasibility Report (PFR) was prepared during 2014-15, the selected consultant will now undertake detailed investigations and prepare a bankable DPR in accordance with the latest guidelines of the Central Electricity Authority (CEA), Central Water Commission (CWC), Geological Survey of India (GSI), Ministry of Power and other statutory agencies, sources informed.

However, the Corporation has made it clear that the decision to construct Stage-III will depend entirely on the outcome of the DPR, which will examine whether the project can remain financially sustainable despite seasonal generation.

When contacted, Managing Director, J&K Power Development Corporation Rahul Yadav said that the project is technically feasible but its financial viability remains to be established.

"Stage-III can certainly be constructed. The issue is whether it will be financially viable. That is what the DPR study will determine. If the project is able to recover its cost despite operating for only about two months in a year, we will certainly go ahead with its execution", he added.

He explained that Baglihar Stage-I (450 MW) operates at a Plant Load Factor (PLF) of around 65 per cent, while Baglihar Stage-II (450 MW) records a PLF of about 45 per cent . Stage-III, however, is expected to generate electricity for only about two months every year, making its commercial viability the most critical aspect of the DPR.

"We already know that Stage-III will generate electricity only for around two months. Therefore, we have to analyse whether the investment can be recovered through power generation. Only after examining the costing aspect and financial returns will a final decision be taken", the Managing Director said.

He further said the installed capacity of Stage-III has not yet been finalized and is likely to range between 150 Mega Watt (MW) and 250 MW, depending upon water availability, hydrological studies and the cost of power generation established during preparation of the DPR.

As per the sources, the consultant will undertake detailed topographical surveys, geological and geotechnical investigations, hydrological studies, construction material surveys and other field investigations required for finalization of project parameters and engineering designs. It will also carry out hydrological analysis, design flood estimation, optimisation of installed capacity and assessment of energy generation using the latest available data.

The consultancy assignment includes optimization of the project layout, including intake arrangements from the existing Baglihar dam, water conductor system, powerhouse, hydro-mechanical and electro-mechanical equipment and associated infrastructure, with emphasis on technical feasibility, cost-effectiveness and minimum land acquisition and rehabilitation requirements.

The DPR will also contain detailed financial and economic analysis, including project cost estimates, tariff calculations, Financial Internal Rate of Return (FIRR), Economic Internal Rate of Return (EIRR) and Cost-Benefit Analysis (CBA), enabling appraisal by funding agencies and statutory authorities, sources said.

Besides preparing the DPR, the selected consultant will assist JKSPDC in obtaining statutory approvals by facilitating appraisal before the Central Electricity Authority and other competent agencies, responding to technical observations and participating in review meetings.

Significantly, the scope of work extends beyond preparation of the DPR. The consultant will also prepare complete Engineering, Procurement and Construction (EPC) bid documents, including qualification criteria, contract conditions, technical specifications, construction drawings and bills of quantities, enabling the Corporation to move directly towards execution once all statutory approvals are secured.

"Once the DPR is finalized, it will pave the way for statutory clearances, investment decisions and, subject to financial viability, execution of Baglihar Stage-III, which is expected to strengthen Jammu and Kashmir's hydropower capacity while advancing the Centre's objective of optimum utilization of the waters of the Chenab basin", sources said.