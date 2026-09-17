J&K imposes 25-year life cap on commercial vehicles

*Mandates bi-annual fitness inspections

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, Sept 16: In a major policy directive aimed at strengthening road safety, protecting passenger welfare, and curbing environmental pollution, the Transport Commissionerate of Jammu and Kashmir has issued comprehensive regulations governing the operational life and mandatory fitness testing of all commercial and passenger vehicles across the Union Territory.

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According to the order issued today by Transport Commissioner Vishesh Paul Mahajan, all commercial and passenger transport vehicles registered or plying within J&K will be deemed to have reached the end of their permissible operational life upon attaining 25 years of age, calculated from their initial date of registration.

Beyond this threshold, vehicles will be strictly prohibited from operating, carrying passengers, or transporting goods on any public road. Consequently, such vehicles will automatically cease to be eligible for the grant or renewal of fitness certificates, route permits, or operational authorizations, with registering and licensing authorities directed to take immediate statutory action under the Motor Vehicles Act, 1988.

For commercial and passenger transport vehicles aged between 15 and 25 years, the directive mandates rigorous fitness evaluations every six months. The order explicitly specifies that the validity of a fitness certificate for vehicles in this age bracket shall not exceed six months at a time, overriding any previous departmental instructions that permitted longer renewal periods. Owners must ensure that subsequent fitness tests are successfully completed prior to the expiration of their existing certificates to remain operational.

The grant or renewal of fitness certificates for vehicles aged 15 to 25 years will be strictly contingent upon passing comprehensive technical inspections. Inspections will evaluate overall roadworthiness, mechanical integrity, and the condition of critical safety assemblies, including brakes, steering, tyres, and suspension systems. Additionally, inspectors will verify the functionality of lighting and signalling equipment, body condition for passenger safety, and strict compliance with environmental norms through valid Pollution Under Control certificates.

The Government clarified that the provisions of the new directive will supersede any past inconsistent departmental circulars. Regional Transport Officers, Assistant Regional Transport Officers, Motor Vehicle Inspectors, and enforcement agencies across the Union Territory have been instructed to ensure strict compliance, with the order coming into force with immediate effect.