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Home / Latest News / J&K IAS Officers Asked To Complete PARs By November 30

J&K IAS Officers Asked To Complete PARs By November 30

JAMMU, Nov 12: The Jammu and Kashmir Government has directed all IAS officers posted in the Union Territory to complete and forward their Performance Appraisal Reports (PARs) for the period April-October 2026 by November 30. According to a circular issued...

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Daily Excelsior
04:29 PM Nov 12, 2026 IST
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JAMMU, Nov 12: The Jammu and Kashmir Government has directed all IAS officers posted in the Union Territory to complete and forward their Performance Appraisal Reports (PARs) for the period April-October 2026 by November 30.

According to a circular issued by the General Administration Department (GAD), the PARs have been generated on the SPARROW-IAS Portal and the officers concerned have been asked to submit them before the prescribed deadline.

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