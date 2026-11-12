J&K IAS Officers Asked To Complete PARs By November 30

JAMMU, Nov 12: The Jammu and Kashmir Government has directed all IAS officers posted in the Union Territory to complete and forward their Performance Appraisal Reports (PARs) for the period April-October 2026 by November 30.

According to a circular issued by the General Administration Department (GAD), the PARs have been generated on the SPARROW-IAS Portal and the officers concerned have been asked to submit them before the prescribed deadline.

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