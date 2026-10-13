J&K HUDD Transfers 26 Assistant Executive Engineers
JAMMU, Oct 13: The Housing and Urban Development Department of Jammu and Kashmir has ordered the immediate transfer, posting, and adjustment of 26 Assistant Executive Engineers (Civil and Mechanical) across various districts within the Urban Environmental Engineering Department (UEED). See...
JAMMU, Oct 13: The Housing and Urban Development Department of Jammu and Kashmir has ordered the immediate transfer, posting, and adjustment of 26 Assistant Executive Engineers (Civil and Mechanical) across various districts within the Urban Environmental Engineering Department (UEED).
See Order Copy Click Here.....
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