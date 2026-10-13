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Home / Latest News / J&K HUDD Transfers 26 Assistant Executive Engineers

J&K HUDD Transfers 26 Assistant Executive Engineers

JAMMU, Oct 13: The Housing and Urban Development Department of Jammu and Kashmir has ordered the immediate transfer, posting, and adjustment of 26 Assistant Executive Engineers (Civil and Mechanical) across various districts within the Urban Environmental Engineering Department (UEED). See...

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Daily Excelsior
12:14 PM Oct 13, 2026 IST
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JAMMU, Oct 13: The Housing and Urban Development Department of Jammu and Kashmir has ordered the immediate transfer, posting, and adjustment of 26 Assistant Executive Engineers (Civil and Mechanical) across various districts within the Urban Environmental Engineering Department (UEED).

See Order Copy Click Here.....

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