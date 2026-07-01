JK H&UDD says premature discontinuation of SPVs may disrupt services adversely, incur financial liabilities

MoHUA advises States/UTs to continue Smart City Mission

FD concurs with proposal with certain conditions

Sanjeev Pargal

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JAMMU, June 30: With the Union Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs (MoHUA), Government of India advising States/Union Territories to continue and repurpose Smart City Special Purpose Vehicles (SPVs) beyond the Smart Cities Mission formal end date, the J&K's Housing and Urban Development Department (H&UDD) has mooted a proposal for continuation of Jammu Smart City Limited (JSCL) and Srinagar Smart City Limited (SSCL) as Government mechanisms for asset management, Operations & Maintenance and completion of Smart City Mission works after closure of the Mission.

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The proposal, however, requires approval of the Union Territory Cabinet.

Official sources told the Excelsior that continuation of JSCL and SSCL includes re-purposing for urban project delivery and lifecycle asset-management, with expanded mandate for project implementation, revenue-linked O&M models, advisory/PMC functions and technology-enabled service support to Departments and Urban Local Bodies (ULBs).

The SPVs currently manage e-buses, ICCCs, ITMS, parking, smart roads, Tawi Riverfront, public amenities and digital platforms. The H&UDD Department has mentioned that premature discontinuation of the SPVs may disrupt these services adversely and incur financial/legal liabilities.

The Department has estimated public assets of these SPVs at Rs 1870 crore. It proposed that the SPVs may provide consultancy or Project Management Consultancy (PMC) services for large infrastructure projects undertaken by other departments.

"The MoHUA has advised States/UTs to continue and repurpose Smart City SPVs beyond the Smart Cities Mission formal end date. Bihar implemented this advisory for its four cities. The Finance Department of the UT Government has also concurred with the proposal subject to certain conditions,'' an official document of the H&UDD revealed.

It mentioned the conditions imposed by the Finance Department as identification of revenue generating projects, operational sustainability of the SPVs, utilities of multiple agencies such as JDA/SDA/JMRDA/SMRDA and streamline overlapping mandates and reorganization of manpower.

The H&UDD document said it had addressed the observations made by the Finance Department by proposing three-year transitional support which will taper as revenue grows and targeting operational self-sufficiency within three years, except policy-mandated e-bus subsidies and achieving continuation of SPVs with lower financial outgo, thus, ensuring a cost-neutral to cost-saving outcome for the Department.

``There is no creation of permanent Government jobs as deputations posts have been provided only for CSO/FAO, Legal roles and current staffing is in alignment with functional needs. All redundant posts have been eliminated. The SPVs presently have 100 posts (49 for JSCL and 51 for SSCL). The Government safeguards regarding administration, accounting, finances and periodic performance and compliance reviews have been provided,'' the H&UDD said in its response to the observations of the Finance Department.

It proposed that existing governance and shareholding structure will be retained ensuring continuity of operations and avoidance of any contractual, financial or legal disruptions during transition period while revenue-sharing arrangements shall be institutionalized with concerned Departments/ ULBs to ensure lifestyle Operations & Maintenance and operational sustainability of revenue-sharing assets developed under the Smart Cities Mission.

The JSCL has 70 projects with an outlay of Rs 930 crore. Of them, 66 projects costing Rs 800.82 crore have been completed while four projects to the tune of Rs 139.18 crore are ongoing.

On the other, the SSCL has 161 projects at the cost of Rs 940 crore and, of them 153 projects worth Rs 785 crore have been completed while eight projects costing Rs 155 crore are ongoing.