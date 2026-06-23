J&K H&UDD receives SKOCH National Awards for digital governance

Excelsior Correspondent

SRINAGAR, June 22: The Housing & Urban Development Department (H&UDD) has achieved a significant milestone in the field of digital governance by securing two prestigious SKOCH National Awards, Gold and Silver, for its innovative and citizen-centric digital transformation initiatives.

Both projects were conceptualized and initiated under the visionary directions and continuous guidance of Mandeep Kaur, Commissioner Secretary, H&UDD, with the objective of transforming the public service delivery and enhancing the digital governance across the Urban Development sector. Her unwavering focus on innovation, transparency and technology-enabled governance has played a pivotal role in successful implementation of these initiatives.

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On behalf of H&UDD, Ankush Kapoor, Chief Informatics Officer and Chief Information Security Officer (CISO), H&UDD, received the awards during the SKOCH Awards Ceremony held in New Delhi.

The awards were conferred for the flagship projects including Automated Building Permission System (ABPS) using Auto DCR technology integrated with GIS-based Land Use and J&K Gati Shakti GIS Asset Mapping System for comprehensive GIS-based asset mapping, monitoring and infrastructure planning.

The Automated Building Permission System has revolutionized the process of granting building permissions by introducing automated scrutiny of building plans through Auto DCR technology integrated with GIS-based land use verification. The system has significantly reduced the processing time, enhanced transparency, ensured compliance with planning regulations and improved ease of doing business for the citizens and stakeholders.

The J&K Gati Shakti GIS Asset Mapping System has enabled digital mapping and monitoring of public infrastructure assets across Urban Local Bodies and government agencies. The platform supports evidence-based planning, inter-departmental coordination, efficient asset management and informed decision-making through advanced GIS technology.