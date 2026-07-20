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Home / Latest News / J&K | HUDD Adjusts 7 Assistant Executive Engineers

J&K | HUDD Adjusts 7 Assistant Executive Engineers

JAMMU, July 20: The Jammu and Kashmir Government today ordered the adjustment of seven Assistant Executive Engineers (Civil), whose services were earlier placed at the disposal of the Housing and Urban Development Department. See Order Copy Click Here...... ...

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Daily Excelsior
07:35 PM Jul 20, 2026 IST
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JAMMU, July 20: The Jammu and Kashmir Government today ordered the adjustment of seven Assistant Executive Engineers (Civil), whose services were earlier placed at the disposal of the Housing and Urban Development Department.

See Order Copy Click Here......

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