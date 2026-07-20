J&K | HUDD Adjusts 7 Assistant Executive Engineers
JAMMU, July 20: The Jammu and Kashmir Government today ordered the adjustment of seven Assistant Executive Engineers (Civil), whose services were earlier placed at the disposal of the Housing and Urban Development Department. See Order Copy Click Here...... ...
JAMMU, July 20: The Jammu and Kashmir Government today ordered the adjustment of seven Assistant Executive Engineers (Civil), whose services were earlier placed at the disposal of the Housing and Urban Development Department.
See Order Copy Click Here......
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