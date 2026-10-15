J&K Homestay Policy 2026 to boost local tourism, rural livelihoods: CM

Excelsior Correspondent

SRINAGAR, Oct 14: Chief Minister Omar Abdullah today termed the Jammu & Kashmir Homestay Policy, 2026, a major step towards promoting sustainable tourism, strengthening local entrepreneurship and creating new livelihood opportunities across Jammu and Kashmir.

Following the approval of the Council of Ministers, chaired by the Chief Minister, the Government has notified the policy to provide a simple and enabling framework for expanding quality tourist accommodation, particularly in rural, border, heritage and emerging tourism destinations.

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The policy introduces a streamlined registration mechanism with Silver and Gold classifications based on facilities, hygiene and safety standards. It will enable resident homeowners to host visitors, showcase the region's rich cultural heritage and hospitality, and generate sustainable income from tourism.

Under the policy, eligible residential properties can also be registered as Bed & Breakfast establishments, further augmenting the region's hospitality infrastructure and creating additional income opportunities for households.

The policy provides for provisional Silver registration within 28 days of submission of a complete application, valid for six months. It also envisages financial assistance, including a 35 per cent subsidy under the Prime Minister's Employment Generation Programme (PMEGP), subject to a maximum project funding support of Rs 20 lakh, along with domestic utility tariff benefits for eligible homestays.

In addition, the policy promotes clean energy adoption through solar subsidies under the PM Surya Ghar scheme and facilitates access to low-cost credit through Jammu and Kashmir Bank, as applicable under the relevant schemes and guidelines.

The Chief Minister said the initiative would help extend tourism beyond traditional destinations, strengthen local economies, promote the region's heritage and ensure that the benefits of tourism reach communities across Jammu and Kashmir.

The policy is expected to encourage greater community participation in the tourism sector while expanding accommodation options for visitors and creating new avenues for local economic growth.