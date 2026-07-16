J&K H&ME Deptt Orders Transfer Of 8 Doctors
JAMMU, Jul 16: The Health and Medical Education Department of the Jammu and Kashmir Government has ordered the transfer and posting of 8 doctors in the interest of the administration. See Order Copy Click Here...... ...
JAMMU, Jul 16: The Health and Medical Education Department of the Jammu and Kashmir Government has ordered the transfer and posting of 8 doctors in the interest of the administration.
See Order Copy Click Here......
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