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Home / Latest News / J&K H&ME Deptt Orders Transfer Of 8 Doctors

J&K H&ME Deptt Orders Transfer Of 8 Doctors

JAMMU, Jul 16: The Health and Medical Education Department of the Jammu and Kashmir Government has ordered the transfer and posting of 8 doctors in the interest of the administration. See Order Copy Click Here...... ...

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Daily Excelsior
06:59 PM Jul 16, 2026 IST
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JAMMU, Jul 16: The Health and Medical Education Department of the Jammu and Kashmir Government has ordered the transfer and posting of 8 doctors in the interest of the administration.

See Order Copy Click Here......

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