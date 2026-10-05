J&K High Court Srinagar Wing Invites NPS Employees To Opt For Old Pension Scheme

SRINAGAR, Oct 5: The High Court of Jammu & Kashmir and Ladakh has issued directions enabling eligible officers and officials of its Srinagar Wing, presently covered under the National Pension System (NPS), to exercise their option for switching over to the Old Pension Scheme (OPS).

The directions have been issued by the Office of the Registrar Judicial, Srinagar, pursuant to Government Order No. 305-F of 2026 dated September 28, 2026, and a communication issued by the Worthy Registrar General on October 1, 2026.

As per Order No. 267/RJS dated October 4, 2026, all officers and officials of the Srinagar Wing who are currently covered under the Defined Contribution Pension Scheme (NPS) have been notified to exercise their option for the Old Pension Scheme, subject to fulfilment of the prescribed eligibility conditions.

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The order specifically covers employees who joined government service on or after January 1, 2010, but were appointed against posts or vacancies that had been officially advertised or notified before December 24, 2009, the date on which SRO-400 was issued.

The High Court has directed eligible officers and officials intending to avail themselves of the benefit to submit their details in the prescribed Annexure-A format.

The completed option forms are required to reach the Office of the Registrar Judicial, Srinagar, on or before October 6, 2026, without fail, so that the cases can be compiled and forwarded to the office of the Worthy Registrar General within the stipulated timeframe.

The move provides an opportunity to eligible employees who entered service after January 1, 2010 but whose posts had been advertised before the cut-off date to seek coverage under the Old Pension Scheme, subject to verification of the applicable eligibility criteria.

The order has been issued by the Registrar Judicial, Srinagar, for necessary compliance by the concerned officers and officials.