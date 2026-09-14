J&K High Court Seeks Response On PIL Seeking Appointment Of Regular Advocate General

JAMMU, Sept 14 : The High Court of Jammu & Kashmir and Ladakh has sought a response from the Union Territory administration on a Public Interest Litigation (PIL) seeking the early appointment of a regular Advocate General for Jammu & Kashmir.

A Division Bench comprising Chief Justice Pushpendra Singh Bhati and Justice Rajnesh Oswal, while hearing the matter on Monday, issued notice to the Chief Secretary and the Law Secretary of the Union Territory and directed them to submit their response by October 21.

The PIL draws the Court’s attention to the continued vacancy of the constitutional post of Advocate General and contends that the absence of a regular incumbent is affecting the discharge of functions attached to the office.

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The petitioner has particularly referred to the J&K Advocates’ Welfare Fund Trustee Committee, in which the Advocate General functions as the ex-officio Chairperson. The plea maintains that the prolonged vacancy has implications for the effective functioning of such statutory bodies.

During the proceedings, the Division Bench observed that the post “should ideally be filled by the next date of hearing,” indicating the Court’s concern over the continued vacancy.

The petitioner has also made it clear that the PIL does not seek the appointment of any specific person to the post. Instead, the plea seeks directions for the authorities to take expeditious action and make the appointment strictly in accordance with the law.

The matter will now come up before the High Court on October 21, when the government’s response is expected to be placed before the Bench.(KNC)