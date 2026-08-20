J&K High Court Reconstitutes Panel For Live Streaming Of Proceedings

JAMMU, Aug 20: The High Court of Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh (JK&L) has reconstituted a committee to oversee the operationalisation and implementation of the Live Streaming and Recording of Court Proceedings Rules, 2023, and decide the nature and category of proceedings that can initially be live-streamed.

The committee comprises Justice Sindhu Sharma, Justice Rajnesh Oswal, Justice Sanjay Dhar and Justice Rahul Bharti.

Faizan I Nazar, Central Project Coordinator, High Court of J&K and Ladakh, has been appointed as the Presenting Officer of the committee.

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