J&K High Court Promotes 33 Process Servers As Junior Assistants In J&K, Ladakh
JAMMU, July 2: The High Court of Jammu & Kashmir and Ladakh has promoted 33 Process Servers as Junior Assistants under the promotion quota in the District Judiciary of Jammu and Kashmir and the Union Territory of Ladakh. See Order...
JAMMU, July 2: The High Court of Jammu & Kashmir and Ladakh has promoted 33 Process Servers as Junior Assistants under the promotion quota in the District Judiciary of Jammu and Kashmir and the Union Territory of Ladakh.
See Order Copy Click Here.....
See Order Copy Click Here.....
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