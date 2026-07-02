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Home / Govt Orders / J&K High Court Promotes 33 Process Servers As Junior Assistants In J&K, Ladakh

J&K High Court Promotes 33 Process Servers As Junior Assistants In J&K, Ladakh

JAMMU, July 2: The High Court of Jammu & Kashmir and Ladakh has promoted 33 Process Servers as Junior Assistants under the promotion quota in the District Judiciary of Jammu and Kashmir and the Union Territory of Ladakh. See Order...

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Daily Excelsior
05:01 PM Jul 02, 2026 IST
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JAMMU, July 2: The High Court of Jammu & Kashmir and Ladakh has promoted 33 Process Servers as Junior Assistants under the promotion quota in the District Judiciary of Jammu and Kashmir and the Union Territory of Ladakh.

See Order Copy Click Here.....

See Order Copy Click Here.....

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See Order Copy Click Here.....

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