J&K High Court Places Kathua Principal District Judge On Deputation To Ladakh

JAMMU, Sept 16: The High Court of Jammu & Kashmir and Ladakh has placed Principal District and Sessions Judge Kathua Jatinder Singh Jamwal on deputation to the Union Territory of Ladakh following a request from the Ladakh Government. His services have been placed at the disposal of the UT of Ladakh for further adjustment in the Department of Law and Justice. The judge will hand over charge of his present post after the deputation order is issued by the Ladakh administration. In the meantime, the Additional District and Sessions Judge, Kathua will hold additional charge of the post until further orders.

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