J&K High Court Orders Transfers, Postings In District Judiciary

JAMMU, July 3: The High Court of Jammu & Kashmir and Ladakh has ordered the transfer and posting of Section Officers, Head Assistants and Senior Assistants in the District Judiciary of the Jammu and Kashmir divisions in the interest of administration.

The orders have been issued following the promotion of District Judiciary staff in the two divisions under separate High Court orders dated April 23, 2026.

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