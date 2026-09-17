J&K High Court Mandates Prior Permission For Staff Pursuing Studies Or Competitive Exams
JAMMU, Sept 17: The High Court of Jammu & Kashmir and Ladakh has issued a strict order directing all its officers and officials to take prior permission from the competent authority before applying for competitive exams or pursuing further studies....
JAMMU, Sept 17: The High Court of Jammu & Kashmir and Ladakh has issued a strict order directing all its officers and officials to take prior permission from the competent authority before applying for competitive exams or pursuing further studies.
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