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Home / J&K Govt Orders / J&K High Court Mandates Prior Permission For Staff Pursuing Studies Or Competitive Exams

J&K High Court Mandates Prior Permission For Staff Pursuing Studies Or Competitive Exams

JAMMU, Sept 17: The High Court of Jammu & Kashmir and Ladakh has issued a strict order directing all its officers and officials to take prior permission from the competent authority before applying for competitive exams or pursuing further studies....

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Daily Excelsior
03:01 PM Sep 17, 2026 IST
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JAMMU, Sept 17: The High Court of Jammu & Kashmir and Ladakh has issued a strict order directing all its officers and officials to take prior permission from the competent authority before applying for competitive exams or pursuing further studies.

See Order Copy Click Here.....

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