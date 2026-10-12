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Home / Latest News / J&K High Court Makes Uniform, ID Badges Mandatory For Advocates’ Clerks

J&K High Court Makes Uniform, ID Badges Mandatory For Advocates’ Clerks

JAMMU, Oct 12: The High Court of Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh (JK&L) has directed all advocates' clerks to strictly follow the prescribed dress code and wear identification badges while entering the court premises and Registry, warning that any violation...

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Daily Excelsior
03:05 PM Oct 12, 2026 IST
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JAMMU, Oct 12: The High Court of Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh (JK&L) has directed all advocates' clerks to strictly follow the prescribed dress code and wear identification badges while entering the court premises and Registry, warning that any violation will invite disciplinary action.

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