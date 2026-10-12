J&K High Court Makes Uniform, ID Badges Mandatory For Advocates’ Clerks
JAMMU, Oct 12: The High Court of Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh (JK&L) has directed all advocates' clerks to strictly follow the prescribed dress code and wear identification badges while entering the court premises and Registry, warning that any violation...
JAMMU, Oct 12: The High Court of Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh (JK&L) has directed all advocates' clerks to strictly follow the prescribed dress code and wear identification badges while entering the court premises and Registry, warning that any violation will invite disciplinary action.
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