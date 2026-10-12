J&K High Court Makes All India Bar Examination Mandatory For Advocates
JAMMU, Oct 12: The High Court of Jammu & Kashmir and Ladakh has issued a notification making it mandatory for all law graduates enrolled as advocates in the Union Territories of J&K and Ladakh to qualify the All India Bar...
JAMMU, Oct 12: The High Court of Jammu & Kashmir and Ladakh has issued a notification making it mandatory for all law graduates enrolled as advocates in the Union Territories of J&K and Ladakh to qualify the All India Bar Examination (AIBE) if they graduated from the academic year 2009–2010 onwards and have not yet cleared it.
See Notification Click Here....
Advertisement
Advertisement