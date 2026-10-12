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J&K High Court Makes All India Bar Examination Mandatory For Advocates

JAMMU, Oct 12: The High Court of Jammu & Kashmir and Ladakh has issued a notification making it mandatory for all law graduates enrolled as advocates in the Union Territories of J&K and Ladakh to qualify the All India Bar...

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Daily Excelsior
05:52 PM Oct 12, 2026 IST
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JAMMU, Oct 12: The High Court of Jammu & Kashmir and Ladakh has issued a notification making it mandatory for all law graduates enrolled as advocates in the Union Territories of J&K and Ladakh to qualify the All India Bar Examination (AIBE) if they graduated from the academic year 2009–2010 onwards and have not yet cleared it.

See Notification Click Here....

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