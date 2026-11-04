J&K High Court Empowers Civil Judges As Judicial Magistrates First Class
JAMMU, Nov 4: The High Court of Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh has empowered Civil Judges (Junior Division), appointed recently, to exercise the powers of Judicial Magistrates First Class within their respective districts from the date of their positioning in...
JAMMU, Nov 4: The High Court of Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh has empowered Civil Judges (Junior Division), appointed recently, to exercise the powers of Judicial Magistrates First Class within their respective districts from the date of their positioning in courts.
See Order Copy Click Here.....
Advertisement