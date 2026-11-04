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Home / Latest News / J&K High Court Empowers Civil Judges As Judicial Magistrates First Class

J&K High Court Empowers Civil Judges As Judicial Magistrates First Class

JAMMU, Nov 4: The High Court of Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh has empowered Civil Judges (Junior Division), appointed recently, to exercise the powers of Judicial Magistrates First Class within their respective districts from the date of their positioning in...

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Daily Excelsior
12:33 PM Nov 04, 2026 IST
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JAMMU, Nov 4: The High Court of Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh has empowered Civil Judges (Junior Division), appointed recently, to exercise the powers of Judicial Magistrates First Class within their respective districts from the date of their positioning in courts.

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