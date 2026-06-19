J&K High Court Declares July 1 As Working Day, December 19 As Non-Sitting Day

Srinagar, June 19: The High Court of Jammu & Kashmir and Ladakh has issued a notification declaring July 1, 2026 (Wednesday) as a working day for the High Court, while December 19, 2026 (Saturday) has been designated as a non-sitting day.

According to an official notification issued by the Office of the Registrar General, Srinagar, July 1 was originally listed as a holiday on account of Guru Hargobind Singh Ji’s Birthday. However, the holiday has now been converted into a working day for the High Court of J&K and Ladakh.

In lieu of this change, the High Court has declared December 19, 2026 (Saturday) as a non-sitting day.

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The notification, issued under the authority of Registrar General M.K. Sharma, stated that the decision has been taken for the information and compliance of all concerned.

The order comes into immediate effect and applies to the High Court of Jammu & Kashmir and Ladakh.