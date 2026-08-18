J&K High Court Declares Aug 26 Holiday

JAMMU, Aug 18: The High Court of Jammu & Kashmir and Ladakh has declared August 26, 2026 (Wednesday), a holiday for the High Court, in lieu of August 25, which has been declared a non-sitting day on account of Eid-i-Milad-un-Nabi (SAW).

The High Court has further declared December 19, 2026 (Saturday), a working day in lieu of August 25.

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