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Home / Latest News / J&K High Court Constitutes Panel To Oversee Infrastructure Expansion

J&K High Court Constitutes Panel To Oversee Infrastructure Expansion

SRINAGAR, July 17: The High Court of Jammu & Kashmir and Ladakh has constituted a committee to monitor and supervise the augmentation of infrastructure at its Jammu and Srinagar wings following the increase in the sanctioned strength of judges. See...

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Daily Excelsior
04:35 PM Jul 17, 2026 IST
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SRINAGAR, July 17: The High Court of Jammu & Kashmir and Ladakh has constituted a committee to monitor and supervise the augmentation of infrastructure at its Jammu and Srinagar wings following the increase in the sanctioned strength of judges.

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