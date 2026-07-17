J&K High Court Constitutes Panel To Oversee Infrastructure Expansion
SRINAGAR, July 17: The High Court of Jammu & Kashmir and Ladakh has constituted a committee to monitor and supervise the augmentation of infrastructure at its Jammu and Srinagar wings following the increase in the sanctioned strength of judges. See...
SRINAGAR, July 17: The High Court of Jammu & Kashmir and Ladakh has constituted a committee to monitor and supervise the augmentation of infrastructure at its Jammu and Srinagar wings following the increase in the sanctioned strength of judges.
See Order Copy Click Here.....
Advertisement
Advertisement