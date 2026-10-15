J&K High Court Bans Motorboats On Dal Lake

Srinagar, Oct 15: The High Court of Jammu & Kashmir and Ladakh has banned fuel-powered motorboats and jet skis from being plied on Dal Lake till further order.

A division bench comprising Chief Justice Pushpendra Singh Bhati and Justice Rajesh Sekhri on Wednesday issued the order on a petition filed by Mohammad Rafiq Mir.

"In the larger interest of justice, taking a comprehensive view of the submissions made, it is directed that the respondent authorities LCMA, Tourism, and Police shall ensure that no motor boat, whether it be a shikara motorboat or Jet Ski which operates by fuel, is operated in the Dal Lake until further orders," the bench said in the order.

Advertisement

The court also directed that any violation of the order will be seen as contempt of court.

"Therefore the officers concerned shall take a strict view by restricting and prohibiting such operations," the order read.

The bench observed that the court is convinced that at a time when lake systems have become a growing concern for civilisation, steps are being taken to exclude activities which would cause pollution.

"It would be important that whatever policy is framed is more reasonable while balancing tourism activities, pollution, as well as the uniformity between the players involved," it said.

The bench observed that solar boats and electric boats could be a solution to strike a balance between the needs of tour operators and sustenance of lakes.

Such boats as may be used for emergency services, law and order, disaster management, and safety will be exempted from this order, the court said. The government was earlier directed to submit a comprehensive policy for motorised boats.

"(Mohsin) Qadri (senior additional advocate general) shall also explore and bring it before this court whether complete motorisation can be substituted by solarised e-engines," the bench said and listed the case for next hearing on October 30.