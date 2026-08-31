J&K High Court Assigns Addl Charge Of Principal District Judge Jammu

JAMMU, Aug 31: The High Court of Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh has assigned the additional charge of Principal District and Sessions Judge, Jammu, to the Special Judge, Anti-Corruption, Jammu, following the superannuation of R.N. Wattal today.

As per an order issued by the High Court, the Special Judge, Anti-Corruption, Jammu, shall hold the additional charge of the post till it is filled on a regular basis.

See Order Copy Click Here.....