J&K High Court Assigns Addl Charge Following Superannuation Of Sessions Judge Bhaderwah

SRINAGAR, Oct 30: In view of the superannuation of Balbir Lal, Principal District & Sessions Judge, Bhaderwah, on October 31, 2026, the High Court of Jammu & Kashmir and Ladakh has ordered that the Additional District & Sessions Judge of Doda will hold the additional charge of the Bhaderwah court with effect from November 1, 2026, until further orders.

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