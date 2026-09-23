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Home / Latest News / J&K High Court Assigns Additional Charges To Two Judges/Members

J&K High Court Assigns Additional Charges To Two Judges/Members

JAMMU, Sept 23: In a fresh administrative order issued by the High Court of Jammu & Kashmir and Ladakh, two officials have been given additional responsibilities until further orders. According to an order, Pawan Kumar Sharma, Special Judge for Anti-Corruption...

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Daily Excelsior
12:46 PM Sep 23, 2026 IST
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JAMMU, Sept 23: In a fresh administrative order issued by the High Court of Jammu & Kashmir and Ladakh, two officials have been given additional responsibilities until further orders.

According to an order, Pawan Kumar Sharma, Special Judge for Anti-Corruption (CBI cases) in Jammu, will now also hold the charge of Member of the J&K Special Tribunal in Jammu.

Additionally, Manoj Parihar, a One Man Forest Authority, has been assigned the additional charge of Member of the J&K Special Tribunal in Srinagar.

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