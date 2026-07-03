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Home / Latest News / J&K High Court Amends High Court Rules On Bail Applications

J&K High Court Amends High Court Rules On Bail Applications

JAMMU, July 6: The High Court of Jammu & Kashmir and Ladakh has amended the Jammu & Kashmir High Court Rules, 1999, making detailed disclosure mandatory in all bail applications filed before it. Under the newly inserted Rule 176-B, applicants...

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Daily Excelsior
04:44 PM Jul 03, 2026 IST
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JAMMU, July 6: The High Court of Jammu & Kashmir and Ladakh has amended the Jammu & Kashmir High Court Rules, 1999, making detailed disclosure mandatory in all bail applications filed before it.

Under the newly inserted Rule 176-B, applicants must furnish complete details of the FIR, arrest, custody, stage of investigation or trial, criminal antecedents, previous bail applications and any non-bailable warrants or proclamation proceedings.

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