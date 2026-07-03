J&K High Court Amends High Court Rules On Bail Applications
JAMMU, July 6: The High Court of Jammu & Kashmir and Ladakh has amended the Jammu & Kashmir High Court Rules, 1999, making detailed disclosure mandatory in all bail applications filed before it. Under the newly inserted Rule 176-B, applicants...
JAMMU, July 6: The High Court of Jammu & Kashmir and Ladakh has amended the Jammu & Kashmir High Court Rules, 1999, making detailed disclosure mandatory in all bail applications filed before it.
Under the newly inserted Rule 176-B, applicants must furnish complete details of the FIR, arrest, custody, stage of investigation or trial, criminal antecedents, previous bail applications and any non-bailable warrants or proclamation proceedings.
See Order Copy Click Here.....
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