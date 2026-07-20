J&K | Heavy Downpour Slows Search And Rescue Efforts In Flood-Hit Poonch, Rajouri

Jammu, Jul 20: Heavy rain on Monday severely hampered rescue operations in Jammu and Kashmir's Poonch and Rajouri districts, a day after devastating flash floods and landslides claimed 12 lives and left several others missing.

The fresh spell of rain began around 3 am in the twin border districts and continued unabated till the last reports were received, making rescue and search operations difficult in the affected areas, officials said.

Swollen streams, slippery terrain and poor visibility hindered the movement of rescue teams, who have been racing against time to trace the missing.

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At least 12 persons were killed in separate rain-related incidents in the two districts on Sunday, while the fate of seven people missing, including an employee of the Jal Shakti Department, remains unknown.

Police, Army, SDRF and Civil Defence personnel and local volunteers continued rescue efforts despite the adverse weather, the officials said.

They said the continuing rainfall has raised concerns over the possibility of fresh landslides and flash floods, with residents in vulnerable areas being advised to remain alert.

The administration is closely monitoring the situation, the officials said.

The Meteorological Department has forecast moderate to heavy rainfall across Jammu and Kashmir till July 23, prompting district administrations to issue advisories urging people to remain vigilant and avoid venturing near rivers, streams, nallahs and other water bodies.

Moderate to heavy rainfall was reported from Jammu and several other districts, though there were no immediate reports of any loss of life or damage to property.

Chief Minister Omar Abdullah on Sunday directed all district administrations to submit situation reports every six hours until July 24 to strengthen monitoring and ensure a coordinated response.

He also assessed the administration's preparedness to deal with any weather-related eventuality across Jammu and Kashmir. (Agencies)