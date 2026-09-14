J&K Health Department Terminates Services Of Pediatrician Over Unauthorized Absence
JAMMU, Sept 14: The Jammu and Kashmir Health and Medical Education Department has terminated the services of Dr. Mohammad Azhar-ud-Din, a Medical Officer (MD Pediatrics) previously posted at CHC Rajpora, effective from January 6, 2024, due to his willful and...
JAMMU, Sept 14: The Jammu and Kashmir Health and Medical Education Department has terminated the services of Dr. Mohammad Azhar-ud-Din, a Medical Officer (MD Pediatrics) previously posted at CHC Rajpora, effective from January 6, 2024, due to his willful and continuous unauthorized absence after he joined a DM course in Mumbai without prior official permission or sanctioned leave.
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