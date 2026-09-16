J&K Health Department Terminates Probation, Discharges MTS Employee

JAMMU, Sept 16: The Jammu and Kashmir Health and Medical Education Department has terminated the probation of MTS employee Mir Omar Bin Farooq and discharged him from service over prolonged unauthorized absence.

He was appointed in 2022 and joined his duties the same year. Later, he applied for study leave for 30 months but remained absent without waiting for approval of his request. The department issued several show-cause notices to him and, in a final notice issued in May 2026, warned him of action.

However, his request was found not in accordance with the applicable rules. The department has now terminated his probation and discharged him from service with effect from January 2, 2026.

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