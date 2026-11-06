J&K Health Department Orders Postings For 306 Medical Officers
JAMMU, Nov 6: The Health & Medical Education Department of the Jammu and Kashmir Government has ordered the postings for 306 newly appointed Medical Officers (Allopathic) with immediate effect, following the completion of joining formalities within the prescribed 21-day period....
JAMMU, Nov 6: The Health & Medical Education Department of the Jammu and Kashmir Government has ordered the postings for 306 newly appointed Medical Officers (Allopathic) with immediate effect, following the completion of joining formalities within the prescribed 21-day period.
See Order Copy Click Here......
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