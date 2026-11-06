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Home / Latest News / J&K Health Department Orders Postings For 306 Medical Officers

J&K Health Department Orders Postings For 306 Medical Officers

JAMMU, Nov 6: The Health & Medical Education Department of the Jammu and Kashmir Government has ordered the postings for 306 newly appointed Medical Officers (Allopathic) with immediate effect, following the completion of joining formalities within the prescribed 21-day period....

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Daily Excelsior
08:21 PM Nov 06, 2026 IST
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JAMMU, Nov 6: The Health & Medical Education Department of the Jammu and Kashmir Government has ordered the postings for 306 newly appointed Medical Officers (Allopathic) with immediate effect, following the completion of joining formalities within the prescribed 21-day period.

See Order Copy Click Here......

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