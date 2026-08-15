J&K has set out on path of rapid socio-economic growth: LG

‘Will scale new heights of prosperity’

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, Aug 14: Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha today conveyed warm greetings and good wishes to all on the auspicious occasion of 80th Independence Day.

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"On this occasion, I want to express my deepest gratitude to our Armed Forces, Paramilitary Forces, State Police, and all other agencies working tirelessly to protect the nation’s sovereignty and integrity. We honor the supreme sacrifice

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of the brave hearts who laid down their lives in the line of duty. Warmest felicitations to the hardworking farmers, diligent workers, business community, scientists, teachers, innovators, craftsmen, civil society groups, Nari Shakti and Yuva Shakti of Jammu Kashmir. You have all played a vital role in raising the stature of our Union Territory and we couldn’t be prouder of your contributions. Let us cherish the diversity behind our strength, while fiercely protecting our national unity and integrity at any cost. This is the core message of Independence Day," Sinha said.

He said Jammu Kashmir has firmly set out on a path of rapid socio-economic growth, witnessing remarkable progress over the past few years. The Union Territory has received a powerful developmental boost, with numerous mega projects nearing completion. Work on key infrastructure initiatives is also advancing at a swift pace, ensuring that the benefits of development reach every corner of the region. I am confident that we will scale new heights of prosperity in the near future," he added.

On this joyous occasion, let us renew our commitment to moving forward together and building a strong, self-reliant, and developed Jammu Kashmir. I urge all citizens of the Union Territory to join hands in safeguarding peace and prosperity. The day is fast approaching when our beloved Jammu Kashmir will emerge as one of the leading developed regions in the country, significantly contributing to the vision of a developed India," the Lieutenant Governor said.