J&K has recorded 100 percent immunization coverage during 2025 -2026: Union Minister

Excelsior Correspondent

NEW DELHI, Aug 4: Jammu & Kashmir has recorded an impressive 100 per cent overall full immunization coverage during Financial Year 2025-26, with nearly all districts achieving complete coverage.

This was stated by Minister of State, Anupriya Patel on behalf of the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare in Rajya Sabha today while responding to a question of J&K BJP president and Member of the House, Sat Sharma on Tuesday.

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The Ministry further informed that under Intensified Mission Indradhanush, extensive door-to-door surveys and beneficiary tracking led to the identification of over 32,000 children requiring vaccination support. Significantly, 2,408 zero-dose children, who had never received even a single vaccine, were immunized for the first time. Special vaccination drives, awareness campaigns and outreach sessions in inaccessible areas substantially improved vaccine acceptance and ensured that eligible children were not left behind.

The reply also highlighted that the Modi Government has deployed 336 Tribal ASHAs to work with nomadic Gujjar and Bakarwal families. By preparing migration-based micro-plans, conducting special outreach camps and leveraging the ASHAs' familiarity with local languages and migration routes, the Government has strengthened immunization services even in the most challenging areas of the Union Territory.

Sat Sharma said that immunization is not merely a health programme but a guarantee of a secure future for every child. In a geographically sensitive region like Jammu & Kashmir, where difficult terrain, border villages and seasonal migration often hinder access to healthcare, ensuring universal vaccination is a matter of utmost public importance, he added.

The MP said the reply reflects Prime Minister, Narendra Modi-led Government's unwavering commitment to ensuring that the benefits of quality healthcare reach the last person in the queue. He reiterated that BJP will continue to raise issues of vital public importance in Parliament and work tirelessly to ensure that every child in Jammu & Kashmir receives the protection and healthcare they rightfully deserve.

To ensure that every child in Jammu & Kashmir, including those living in remote border villages, hilly terrains and nomadic tribal settlements, receives life-saving vaccines is a matter of critical public health, Sat Sharma (CA) submitted the question on the vital issue of immunization coverage in the Rajya Sabha, seeking a comprehensive account of the Universal Immunization Programme (UIP) in the UT of Jammu & Kashmir.

Through his question, the MP pressed the Union Health Ministry on district-wise immunization coverage, the success of Intensified Mission Indradhanush in reaching zero-dose and dropout children, and the special mechanisms being implemented to ensure that migratory Gujjar and Bakarwal communities are not deprived of essential vaccination services.