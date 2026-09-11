J&K has potential to again emerge as filmmakers’ destination: Murugan

UT has immense cinematic prospects: I&B Secy

Excelsior Correspondent

SRINAGAR, Sept 10: Union Minister of State for Information & Broadcasting L. Murugan today said Jammu and Kashmir has the potential to once again emerge as a preferred destination for filmmakers from India and across the world.

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Addressing the first International Film Festival of Jammu and Kashmir, Murugan said the festival reflects Prime Minister Narendra Modi's vision of encouraging filmmakers to shoot and create films in Kashmir. Highlighting the region's distinctive landscapes and cinematic heritage, he expressed confidence in its renewed potential as a filmmaking destination.

The Minister said India is emerging as a major global hub for media, digital content and virtual reality, and emphasised the Government's initiatives to strengthen the creative economy, including the World Audio Visual & Entertainment Summit (WAVES) and programmes supporting content creators and film production.

Emphasising the need to equip young people with industry-relevant skills, Murugan said the focus is on nurturing talent, strengthening industry linkages and providing quality infrastructure and opportunities. He noted the growing participation of Jammu and Kashmir's youth in filmmaking, scriptwriting and digital storytelling, and expressed hope that the festival would create new opportunities for local talent and foster collaboration with the wider creative industry.

Meanwhile, Information and Broadcasting Secretary Chanchal Kumar today said that Jammu and Kashmir's landscapes, people, literature, music and traditions can provide a strong base for a growing creative industry and help the region emerge as a major film destination

Addressing the closing ceremony of the first International Film Festival of Jammu and Kashmir (IFFJK), Kumar said "Jammu and Kashmir has immense cinematic potential."

He said the region could become both a leading film destination and a home for filmmakers, writers, technicians and creative enterprises. "We bring together local talent, Indian cinema and filmmakers from across the world," Kumar said. He added, "From Delhi to the landscapes of Jammu, Poonch, Sonamarg, Pahalgam, Jammu and Kashmir have given Indian cinema some of its most memorable images."

He said the region's cinematic strength went beyond its scenery, with its people, literature, music and traditions also offering a rich source of stories. "Stories rooted in Kashmiri, Dogri, Gujarati and Pahari cultures have enriched Indian cinema and connected with audiences across the world," Kumar said.

He said the opening of Jammu and Kashmir's first multiplex in 2022 marked a significant revival of the theatre-going experience, while hosting an international film festival had added a new chapter to the region's cinematic journey.

Kumar said the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting was working to create more opportunities for young talent to develop industry skills, produce original work and connect with the film and entertainment sector.

He pointed to the World Audio Visual and Entertainment Summit (WAVES), organised in 2025, which offers opportunities through initiatives including the Create in India Challenge, featuring competitions in filmmaking, animation, music and other creative fields. "Young creators from Jammu and Kashmir can use these platforms to develop and showcase works inspired by their language, folklore, music and everyday experiences, and gain recognition beyond the region," he said.

Kumar also highlighted WAVES Bazaar, describing it as a marketplace that connects creators with buyers, producers, distributors and potential collaborators. "Filmmakers and creative enterprises from Jammu and Kashmir can showcase their films, explore commercial partnerships and reach national and international markets," he said, adding "it can help turn a promising creative project into a business opportunity."

He invited young people from Jammu and Kashmir to explore opportunities at the Indian Institute of Creative Technologies (IICT), being developed in Mumbai as a National Centre of Excellence for Animation, Visual Effects, Gaming, Comics and Extended Reality.

Kumar said the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting and the Jammu and Kashmir government could work together to bring such opportunities closer to young people through college outreach programmes, workshops and guidance, while facilitating their participation in national initiatives. "We can also explore possibilities of collaborating on film presentation and promotion of shooting locations. We can connect local professionals with existing productions," he said.