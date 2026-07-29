J&K Handicapped Association to start indefinite protest from Aug 4

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, July 28: Jammu and Kashmir Handicapped Association has announced that it will resume a large-scale protest sit-in from August 4, alleging that the Government and administration failed to honour assurances made during its previous agitation over the long-pending issues of persons with disabilities.

Association president Abdul Rashid Butt said the proposed protest would bring together physically challenged persons from different districts of J&K and would continue until concrete action is taken on the association's demands. He maintained that, unlike previous demonstrations, the protest would not be withdrawn on the basis of verbal assurances alone.

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Referring to the association's earlier 19-day sit-in at Dogra Chowk, Jammu, Butt said senior officials, including those from the Social Welfare Department and district administration, had assured the protesters that meetings with the Lieutenant Governor, Chief Minister and Social Welfare Minister would be arranged. However, despite repeated requests through emails and written representations, no such meetings were facilitated and no significant progress was made on the commitments, he alleged.

Butt said the continued neglect of the concerns of persons with disabilities had compelled the association to return to the streets. He claimed that the upcoming agitation could witness greater participation than the previous protest, with disabled persons from across the Union Territory expected to join.

Warning that the association would not call off the protest without visible progress, Butt said any delay in addressing the issues or any untoward incident during the agitation would be the responsibility of the Government and the administration.