J&K Handball team leaves for Nationals

Excelsior Sports Correspondent

JAMMU, Sept 6: Jammu and Kashmir Handball team today left for the participation in the 51st Senior Men’s National Handball Championship, being held at Lucknow (UP) from September 7 to 11.

Team: Harmeek Singh, Virinder Singh, Sahil Padha, Yash Paul, Nittin Kumar, Varun Sharma, Jashvir Singh, Monu, Vikash, Bhupender Singh, Happy Mehra, Prateek Bajaj, Nikhil Lalotra, Arif Husian, Utkarsh Raina, Rahat Malhotra, Irfan Ahmad Bhat and Syed Furkan Ali.