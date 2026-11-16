J&K gymnasts win two silver, one bronze at Nationals

Excelsior Sports Correspondent

JAMMU, Nov 15: Jammu & Kashmir gymnasts made an impressive start at the All Age Group Aerobic Gymnastics National Championship 2026-27, being held in Jaipur, Rajasthan, clinching two silver and one bronze medal on the opening day.

Competing in the junior category, Ruddrakash Khanna won silver in the Individual Men event. He also teamed up with Divyanshi Mahant to claim another silver in the Mixed Pair event.

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The J&K contingent also secured a bronze medal in the Group Event through Ruddrakash Khanna, Divyanshi Mahant, Ayman Tak, Shivam Verma and Rivka Bansal.

The team is being coached by Manisha Gupta and accompanied by Ravinder Singh as team manager. The association credited the support of the J&K Sports Council and the Sports Department for providing opportunities to the athletes to compete at the national level.

Kiran Wattal, President of the J&K Gymnastics Association and Vice President of the Gymnastics Federation of India, congratulated the medal winners, coach and support staff on the achievement.

He expressed confidence that the contingent would add more medals to its tally during the remaining two days of the championship. He also appreciated the continued support of the J&K Sports Council and the Sports Department in promoting gymnastics across the Union Territory.

The opening-day performance has boosted the morale of the contingent, which is aiming to maintain its winning momentum in the championship.