J&K Grameen Bank conducts FLC under DFS Saturation Campaign

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, Nov 5: To promote financial inclusion, social security schemes, digital banking awareness and financial literacy among the public, a mega camp under the Saturation Campaign of the Department of Financial Services (DFS) organized by Jammu and Kashmir Grameen Bank in coordination with the Reserve Bank of India was held here today.

The camp was presided over by Prabhakar Jha, Regional Director (RBI-Jammu).

Advertisement

Key dignitaries attending the camp included Lalit Parkash (Chairman, Jammu and Kashmir Grameen Bank), Ram Sarup (Deputy General Manager, RBI) Vibha Gupta (Deputy General Manager, RBI), Sachin Gupta (General Manager, Jammu and Kashmir Grameen Bank) and by officials of Jammu and Kashmir Grameen Bank.

The Camp witnessed large and enthusiastic gathering including elderly residents, women and young children. Attendees were educated on various Financial Inclusion initiatives, such as PMSBY, PMJJBY, APY, PMJDY, Re-KYC, CKYC, prevention of digital frauds, etc.

Lalit Parkash, Chairman, Jammu and Kashmir Grameen Bank in his Keynote address highlighted the vital importance of Financial Inclusion Schemes and role of Jammu and Kashmir Grameen Bank as a major player in offering these schemes to rural populace of UT of Jammu & Kashmir and Ladakh.

Participants were encouraged to understand the benefits of social security schemes and protect their families against financial hardship in the event of death, accidents or old age.

Prabhakar Jha, Regional Director (RBI-Jammu) highlighted the importance of Financial Inclusion and encouraged the public to avail themselves of various government sponsored financial and social security schemes.

He also lauded Jammu and Kashmir Grameen Bank for its efforts in Financial Inclusion Segment particularly in the rural areas of the UT.

The camp served as an important platform for promoting financial literacy, strengthening financial inclusion and increasing awareness of government sponsored social security schemes.