J&K Grameen Bank conducts Financial Literacy Camp

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, June 3: J&K Grameen Bank conducted a Financial Literacy Camp at village Sarore under the ongoing Saturation Campaign at Gram Panchayat and Urban Local Body level.

The camp, organized by J&K Grameen Bank Branch Office Sarore and Financial Literacy Centre, Jammu, was presided over by Chandrashekhar Azad, Regional Director (RBI-Jammu) and was attended by Vibha Gupta, DGM RBI; Ram Sarup, DGM RBI; Sachin Gupta, General Manger, J&K Grameen Bank; officials of RBI, other banks operating in the area and J&K Grameen Bank.

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Participants in the Camp were briefed about the ongoing DFS Campaign with prime focus on its objectives which included enrolments under PMSBY, PMJJBY, APY; conversion of inoperative PMJDY accounts to operative; updation of nominee and Re-KYC in accounts; opening of PMJDY accounts of left over adults; generation of C-KYC; awareness on FI schemes as well as digital frauds.

A well engaging Nukkad Natak was also performed at the Camp. Chandrashekhar Azad, Regional Director (RBI-Jammu) elaborated the initiatives under the ongoing DFS campaign and role of banks in facilitating the same.

He urged the participants to enroll under various Social Security Schemes, operate their various inoperative accounts, re-claim their unclaimed deposits and exercise necessary precautions against digital and cyber frauds.

Sachin Gupta, General Manager in his keynote address highlighted the importance of Financial Inclusion Schemes and role of Jammu and Kashmir Grameen Bank as a major player in offering these schemes to rural populace of UTs of J&K and Ladakh.

The camp was concluded with vote of thanks.