J&K Grameen Bank Branch Head, others booked in loan fraud cases

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, June 28: The Economic Offences Wing (EOW) of the Crime Branch Jammu has registered a criminal case against a Branch Head and several other suspected persons for their alleged involvement in loan fraud at two separate branches of the J&K Grameen Bank.

A Crime Branch official said the case was registered under sections 420 and 120-IPC after complaints received through the Crime Branch Headquarters from Director, Anti-Corruption Bureau.

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The complaints, filed by the bank's Chief of Audits, Inspection and Vigilance, alleged financial irregularities at the Kaluchak and Surankote Branches, he said.

Quoting a preliminary enquiry, the Crime Branch official said that in one of the cases, 58 loan accounts under 15 Joint Liability Groups (JLGs) and two Cash Credit Limit accounts were fraudulently opened at the Kaluchak branch without the knowledge or consent of the beneficiaries.

He said the alleged fraud involved about Rs 42 lakh.

According to him, the investigation found that nearly Rs 12 lakh was transferred to bank accounts linked to deceased Senior Manager, Bhagwan Singh Saini, while the remaining amount was withdrawn through ATMs.

The Crime Branch official further said that a daily wager engaged at the branch also admitted to using Rs 2 lakh from one loan account for personal purposes, and the amount was later recovered from two accounts.

He said the enquiry into the Surankote branch revealed that Branch Head Rohit Kumar and others allegedly carried out unauthorized transactions and debits worth Rs 7.37 lakhs besides sanctioning and withdrawing nearly Rs 19 lakh through five fake loan accounts opened without the knowledge of the borrowers.

These accounts were later shown as closed to allegedly adjust the branch's cash balance, he said.

Based on the findings of the preliminary verification, the Crime Branch found prima facie evidence of cognizance offences and registered a formal case against Rohit Kumar and other suspected persons.

The Crime Branch official said that further investigation is underway to identify the role of those involved.

In a statement, the SSP Crime Branch (EOW) Jammu, Faisal Qureshi has appealed to the public to report similar cases of financial fraud so that strict action can be taken against the offenders.