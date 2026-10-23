J&K Govt Withdraws Tag Of Subsidiary Jails From 9 Buildings

Notified between 2005 to 2021

Srinagar, Oct 23: The Jammu & Kashmir Government has de‑notified nine buildings which had been declared as subsidiary jails at different points of time.

In a notification issued by the Home Department, the Government has withdrawn the designation of subsidiary jail from nine buildings along with their premises.

As per details, these buildings are in Budgam, Sopore, Baramulla, Ganderbal, Bandipora, Srinagar, Anantnag, Kulgam, and Kupwara -mostly within police establishments.

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These buildings had been declared as subsidiary jails in 2005, 2008, 2019, and 2021. Although they were not currently housing prisoners, the jail status continued to remain with them due to their notification as subsidiary jails.

The de‑notification has been carried out under clause (b) of Section 2 of the Prisoners Act, 1900, read with Section 21 of the General Clauses Act, 1897.

Subsidiary jails are usually created in police complexes, administrative buildings, or other government premises to meet temporary requirements for housing prisoners, particularly during law‑and‑order situations, overcrowding.

Once notified, these buildings acquire the status of a jail, allowing prisoners to be kept there.

When the Government withdraws such notifications, the buildings cease to function as jails. (KNO)