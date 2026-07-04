J&K Govt Withdraws Book Containing Anti-National Content, Probe Ordered

Srinagar, Jul 4: The Jammu and Kashmir Government has ordered the immediate withdrawal of a controversial book from school libraries and initiated action against all those responsible for its approval, procurement and circulation.

The controversy surfaced after the Jammu and Kashmir Peoples' Forum (JKPF) alleged that a book supplied to government school libraries under the Samagra Shiksha Scheme glorified separatist leaders and terrorists by portraying them as "great personalities" and "legends" of Jammu and Kashmir.

The issue gained further momentum after Leader of Opposition in the Jammu and Kashmir Assembly, Sunil Sharma, raised the matter at a press conference earlier in the day, alleging that the publication promoted an anti-national narrative and demanding its immediate withdrawal, a high-level probe, and action against those responsible and sacking of Education Minister.

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Commissioner Secretary to the Government, School Education Department, Ram Niwas Sharma confirmed that the publication has been withdrawn from all schools with immediate effect.

"The book has been withdrawn. Action is being taken against all concerned," Sharma said.

He said all copies of the publication have been recalled from schools and that proceedings have been initiated against those involved in its publication, approval, procurement and distribution.

Sharma further said the controversial book, titled "Great Personalities and Legends", was supplied to schools in June 2026 and was withdrawn on July 3, 2026.

The government's decision comes amid widespread criticism over the inclusion of the book in school libraries, with opposition parties and several organisations alleging that it contained objectionable and anti-national content.

Meanwhile, Minister for School Education Sakina Itoo was not available for comment when this report was filed. (JKNS)