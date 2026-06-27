J&K Govt Will Regularise Eligible Ad-Hoc Staff, Daily Wagers In Phased Manner: Dy CM

Jammu, Jun 27: Jammu and Kashmir Deputy Chief Minister Surinder Choudhary on Saturday reiterated the NC-led government's commitment to phased regularisation of all eligible ad-hoc and daily-wage employees.

Addressing a gathering at Surankote in Poonch district, he said the government is also committed to equitable development, with special focus on remote and underserved regions like Pir Panjal.

"The Omar Abdullah government is committed to regularise all eligible ad-hoc and daily-wager employees in a phased manner. The government is dedicated to fulfilling its promises and ensuring justice for the workforce," Choudhary said.

He said the government is prioritising the strengthening of road infrastructure across districts and assured that Surankote would receive its due share of developmental projects. In this regard, the deputy chief minister also approved a vital road project to improve connectivity in the area.

Calling Surankote one of the most remote regions of Poonch, Choudhury said the outreach programme was organised there instead of the district headquarters to ensure that governance reaches people living in far-flung areas.

He said the NC-led government is bringing services to people's doorsteps by interacting with citizens and listening to their concerns.

Along with provincial president Ratan Lal Gupta, Choudhury met local National Conference (NC) functionaries, including block and district presidents, members of the women's and youth wings, to receive feedback on local issues.

He said several public grievances relating to rural development, public utilities, education, health and drinking water were brought to his notice during the interactions.

He assured the gathering that all genuine concerns would be taken up with the concerned departments and the Poonch deputy commissioner for prompt redressal.

Choudhary also urged party workers to gear up for the upcoming panchayat and urban local bodies elections.

Addressing the gathering, Ratan Lal Gupta said the objective of the government is to provide a responsive and accountable administration.

"We are here to listen to the people, understand their problems and ensure that appropriate action is taken," he said.

Criticising the previous administration for neglecting public issues, Gupta said the present government is committed to restoring people's faith through transparent governance, timely development and effective public service delivery.

He reiterated the NC's commitment to strengthening grassroots democracy and ensuring inclusive development across Jammu and Kashmir.