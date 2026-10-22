J&K Govt Warns Officials Against Delays In Court Replies
JAMMU, Oct 22: In a bid to ensure the government's effective representation in courts and tribunals, the Jammu and Kashmir Department of Law, Justice, and Parliamentary Affairs has issued strict instructions to all administrative departments and heads to prevent delays...
JAMMU, Oct 22: In a bid to ensure the government's effective representation in courts and tribunals, the Jammu and Kashmir Department of Law, Justice, and Parliamentary Affairs has issued strict instructions to all administrative departments and heads to prevent delays in filing replies, affidavits, and compliance reports, especially in contempt cases.
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