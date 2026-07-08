J&K Govt Waives School Fees For AAY Students Of Classes IX-XII

JAMMU, July 8: The Jammu and Kashmir Government has announced a full waiver of school fees for students belonging to Antyodaya Anna Yojana (AAY) families studying in Classes IX to XII in Government schools across the Union Territory with immediate effect.

According to an order issued by the School Education Department, the benefit will be available to students from AAY households holding a valid AAY ration card or any other prescribed document.

The fee waiver covers all fees levied by Government schools, though charges payable to external statutory authorities or examining bodies will continue to apply unless separately exempted by the competent authority.