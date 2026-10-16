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Home / Latest News / J&K Govt Transfers Seven Skill Development Department Officers

J&K Govt Transfers Seven Skill Development Department Officers

JAMMU, Oct 16: The Jammu and Kashmir Government has ordered transfers and postings of seven officers and officials in the Skill Development Department with immediate effect. See Order Copy Click Here..... ...

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Daily Excelsior
01:09 PM Oct 16, 2026 IST
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JAMMU, Oct 16: The Jammu and Kashmir Government has ordered transfers and postings of seven officers and officials in the Skill Development Department with immediate effect.

See Order Copy Click Here.....

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