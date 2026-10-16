J&K Govt Transfers Seven Skill Development Department Officers
JAMMU, Oct 16: The Jammu and Kashmir Government has ordered transfers and postings of seven officers and officials in the Skill Development Department with immediate effect. See Order Copy Click Here..... ...
JAMMU, Oct 16: The Jammu and Kashmir Government has ordered transfers and postings of seven officers and officials in the Skill Development Department with immediate effect.
See Order Copy Click Here.....
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