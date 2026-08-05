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Home / Latest News / J&K Govt Transfers 13 Labour And Employment Department Officers

J&K Govt Transfers 13 Labour And Employment Department Officers

JAMMU, Aug 5: The Jammu and Kashmir Government has ordered the transfer and posting of 13 officers in the Labour and Employment Department with immediate effect in the interest of administration. According to an order issued by the department, the...

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Daily Excelsior
07:55 PM Aug 05, 2026 IST
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JAMMU, Aug 5: The Jammu and Kashmir Government has ordered the transfer and posting of 13 officers in the Labour and Employment Department with immediate effect in the interest of administration.

According to an order issued by the department, the officers have been posted as Assistant Labour Commissioners and Assistant Directors (Employment) at various districts across the Union Territory.

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