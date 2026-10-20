J&K Govt To Shift Base To Jammu Under Darbar Move

Srinagar, Oct 20: Jammu and Kashmir government will move to winter capital Jammu in the first week of November as part of the biannual Darbar Move.

"The offices observing five days' week shall close at Srinagar on 30th October, 2026 (Friday) after office hours, and the offices observing six days' week shall close on 31st October, 2026 (Saturday) after office hours," an order issued by the government reads.

All the offices are scheduled to reopen in Jammu on November 2.

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Under the practice of Darbar Move, the government functions in Jammu during the six winter months and in Srinagar during the summer.

The practice was started by Maharaja Gulab Singh in 1872 to escape extreme weather conditions in the two regions.

The practice continued even after independence to provide governance benefits to both Kashmir and Jammu regions for six months.

The shifting of capitals was stopped during the Lt Governor's rule in 2021, but was restored by Chief Minister Omar Abdullah in 2025, a year after he assumed office.

See Order Copy Click Here.....